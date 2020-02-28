Pearl Cohen is a proud Gold Sponsor of the 8th Annual Best Practices in Intellectual Property conference to be held in Tel Aviv on March 23-24, 2020.
Daniel Melman, Partner in the Patent Litigation group at Pearl Cohen's New York office, will participate in the panel titled "Global Litigation Strategy." This panel will be moderated by Yoav Alkalay, Partner in the Patents group at Pearl Cohen's Tel Aviv office, and the additional panelists on this panel will be Yossi Moskovitz, President Products & Solutions at Telit, Michael Galai, Chief Legal Officer at Nayax, Yael Reimer, Partner at FBC, and Christopher Maierhöfer, Partner at Bird & Bird.
Daniel will also lead the master class "Intellectual Property Litigation Before the ITC" which will analyze the unique features and jurisdictional requirements of litigating at the ITC as well as the powerful remedies and enforcement actions available at the ITC.
In addition, Ephraim Zachary Heiliczer Senior Associate in the Intellectual Property group at Pearl Cohen's Tel Aviv office, will participate in the panel titled "Attacking Patents in the Patent Office, EU & IL Oppositions, PTAB."
