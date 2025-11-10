Move To Spain From The UK | Spanish Visa & Residency Guidance (Video)

Founded in 2007, Latitude Law has steadily grown to be one of the largest specialist UK-inbound immigration law firms. With offices in Manchester, London and Brussels, Latitude Law are experts in business immigration and work with multi-national corporations relocating global talent to the UK, entrepreneur-led businesses looking to invest in the UK and companies seeking to employ overseas workers in a variety of capacities. Their experienced solicitors can guide you and your business through the complex UK immigration rules, advising across all available visa routes. Latitude Law has particular expertise in working with high-net-worth individuals and partnering with HR teams to ensure ongoing sponsor licence compliance, particularly in the context of business mergers and acquisitions
Thinking about moving to Spain? In this video, Javier Alvaro
Culebras, Senior Caseworker and Spanish-qualified lawyer at
Latitude Law, introduces our brand-new Spain Relocation
Service.
As a UK-based immigration firm with deep expertise in UK and
Spanish immigration law, we can guide you through every step
— from visa applications and residence permits to tax,
property and company registration.
Whether you're planning to retire to Spain, work remotely,
or start a business, our team provides trusted, stress-free
relocation support in your own language.
✅ Immigration advice
✅ Visa & residence applications
✅ Full relocation support (tax, translation, insurance,
property, banking)
Book a free initial consultationto discuss your move to Spain
today.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.