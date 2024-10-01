My Visit Visa Has Been Refused Several Times – What Should I Do?

Visiting the UK can be a great experience, from marvelling at magnificent monuments, moving through the countryside or sampling street food on the sprawling city streets of Manchester.

However, Visit visa applications are more commonly refused than one might expect, and it can be frustrating when you receive a series of visa refusals and are not clear on how to rectify the issues.

Why is my application being refused?

The Home Office will explain the grounds for their refusal in the decision letter you receive – they often relate to the fact that you have not convinced the Home Office that you are a genuine visitor. The factors the Home Office will take into consideration include:

The purposes for which you are seeking entry to the UK

Whether they are satisfied that you will leave the UK at the end of your visit

Whether they suspect that you are intending to live in the UK for extended periods through frequent or successive visits

Whether you have sufficient funds to cover the reasonable costs of your visit

Since there are no rights of appeal against, or Administrative Review of Visit visa refusals, it is important that you provide sufficient information to satisfy the Home Office that you are a genuine visitor.

Common reasons a UK Visit visa is refused

In addition to not providing enough evidence, there are several issues that could prevent the approval of your application:

Inconsistencies between documentation

Lack of ties to your home country

Not evidencing sufficient funds

Previous non-compliance with visa conditions

Recent applications for residence visas

While applications are considered on their individual merits, previous visa refusals are taken into consideration by the Home Office when deciding whether you are a genuine visitor. If there is no change in your circumstances, the likelihood of a further refusal is high.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.