UK Visa Fees Rise By 20 Per Cent With Families Among Those Affected

Family visa applicants are among those affected by the latest application fee hike, with UKVI fees jumping from £1,048 to £1,258.

Today marks the final day of a £1048 visa application fee, ahead of a £250 increase taking effect on 23 July 2024.

The largest groups impacted by the 20% hike will be those extending their stay as partners, the parents of British citizen children and those applying on the basis of their private life.

However, the new £1258 fee will also affect a smaller group of people making non-standard applications, including those on discretionary or human rights grounds.

This hike was originally meant to take effect last October, as part of the generalised round of increases, but was delayed due to unspecified "technical issues".

As we highlighted previously, this latest increase means the current schedule of forecast Home Office price changes is nearing its end.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.