ARTICLE
5 September 2025

One In Four Firms Has Reportedly Lost $1 Million-plus In A Fraud Attack

RR
Rahman Ravelli Solicitors

Contributor

Rahman Ravelli Solicitors logo

Rahman Ravelli is known for its sophisticated, bespoke and robust representation of corporates, senior business executives and professionals in national and international matters.
It is one of the fastest-growing and most highly-regarded, market-leading legal practices in its field. This is due to its achievements in criminal and regulatory investigations and large-scale commercial disputes involving corporate wrongdoing and multi-jurisdictional enforcement, and its asset recovery, internal investigations and compliance expertise.
The firm’s global reach, experienced litigators and network of trusted partner firms ensure it can address legal matters for clients anywhere in the world. It combines astute business intelligence and shrewd legal expertise with proactive, creative strategies to secure the best possible outcome for all its clients.
Rahman Ravelli’s achievements in certain cases have even helped shape the law. It is regularly engaged by other law firms to provide independent advice.

Explore Firm Details
One in four businesses lost over $1 million in a single fraud incident in the past year, according to a report.
United Kingdom Criminal Law
Niall Hearty
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Niall Hearty of Rahman Ravelli considers the nature and scale of the problem

One in four businesses lost over $1 million in a single fraud incident in the past year, according to a report.

The report by cybersecurity firm Trustmi says that more than 80% of companies were targeted by fraud at least once in 12 months, with nearly half suffering financial losses as a result.

It states that generative artificial intelligence has made it easier for fraudsters to run large-scale sophisticated campaigns that involve mimicking individuals, such as employees and executives, while also being able to use technology to jump between systems and avoid detection.

The report highlights corporate vulnerability due to a fragmented approach to fraud prevention. It pinpoints no single person or group in a company taking responsibility for managing the risks "from start to finish" as a reason why the fraudsters can succeed.

The report's research found that 70% of incidents spanned numerous platforms and teams, with fraudsters moving across company systems. It adds that the escalating risks emphasise the need for increased coordination between the cybersecurity and finance departments in companies.

The areas of corporate activities where there were the greatest number of fraud-related failures were e-mail and messaging security (44.6%), employee security awareness training (32.2%), compromised third-party vendors (31.6%), and bank account validation (26.5%).

Trustmi CEO Shai Gabay said: "GenAI has weaponised fraud into a coordinated business attack. Attacks now cross multiple systems, exploiting every gap between teams and tools."

Although human error is still being exploited, the report attributes financial losses to traditional safeguards such as internal controls being vulnerable to AI attacks. Understanding cybersecurity and the threat from enhanced AI attacks is now more critical than ever. Solicitors and third party experts can and should be engaged to counter this ongoing threat as it continues to evolve.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Niall Hearty
Niall Hearty
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More