Tackling Fraud Is A "Top Priority" Of The Government

Lord Hanson, Minister of State with Responsibility for Fraud, gave the keynote address at the recent Fraud Conference 2025: Theory into Action. The Conference was hosted jointly by The Fraud Advisory Panel, of which Devonshires is a member, and The Female Fraud Forum, of which Nikki Bowker is a member. Devonshires was pleased to sponsor the conference.

Lord Hanson recognised the significant detrimental impact fraud has on the economic growth and development of the country and stated the Government's determination to tackle fraud on businesses in particular.

Lord Hanson set out the seven areas of focus for his team. It is expected that these areas will be at the heart of the Government's new 3 year strategy on fraud, due to launch early next year.



The areas of focus are:

(1) Data sharing - in particular, better improved data sharing between businesses, banks and Government, in order to track performance and identify trends.

(2) Technology and telecoms companies - the platforms run by these companies are still the major entrant for fraud and whilst the sector is doing very positive work on a voluntary basis, the Government is keen to push for further progress by creating a joint task force.

(3) International cooperation - the Government recognises that there are 8 or 9 countries where individuals driving international fraud are located. The Government is looking at how it can work together internationally and to that end is investing £1million of Government money on sponsoring a UN conference on the topic next year.

(4) Fraud against businesses - recognising that fraud is a drag on the economic success of businesses, particularly through online activity.

(5) Public awareness - how to better protect the public. The Government appreciates that victims are not at fault for being victims of fraud but believes that public awareness campaigns help people better protect themselves.

(6) The evolving challenge of AI - helping to future proof systems, banks, building societies and businesses.

(7) Improving criminal justice outcomes - the Government wants fraudsters to "feel the heat of the law on their backs", both nationally and internationally and for criminals to know that "we are after them".

Over the next few months, the Government will be formulating the new fraud strategy and has invited those in the counter-fraud sector to contribute expertise and ideas, which Devonshires intends to do. We were pleased to hear that the Government recognises some of the challenges faced by our clients in seeking to stamp out fraud in their organisations and businesses.

