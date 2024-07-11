Modern Law Private Client Awards Commendation For Stephens Scown

Leading South West law firm, Stephens Scown, which became employee-owned in 2016 and has celebrated its one-year anniversary as a B Corp" Certified organisation and been revealed recently as one of the UK's Best Places to Work according to a recent Sunday Times employee engagement survey, has been highly commended in the Modern Law Private Client Awards 2024.

The national awards, which celebrate excellence and innovation within the Private Client sector, is a further acknowledgement of Stephens Scown's high standing within the industry and on the national stage. The award comes in the category of Law Firm of the Year, marking Stephens Scown as a leader in the field and in one of the most competitive categories.

Commenting on the nomination, Managing Partner Richard Baker said, "It's a fantastic achievement to be highly commended in the Modern Law Private Client Awards 2024. To have been nominated for Law Firm of the Year in such a competitive field shines a light on the outstanding work being done to support clients through life's challenges and celebrations, and how that work is seen nationally."

Tom Biddick, who joined Stephens Scown in May 2023 and who has recently taken over the role of leading the firm's Private Client team, says "It's fantastic to see our work recognised on a national stage. Whether we are helping clients to secure their wealth for future generations or supporting couples and families through what can feel like very overwhelming life events, we are committed to going above and beyond for our clients, our colleagues and our communities and I think that shines through with this commendation."

It's a reflection of the work being done across the organisation and the impact on clients who can take advantage of the full spectrum of work on offer throughout the firm and the wealth of experience and expertise of its people. Being employee-owned and B Corp" Certified demonstrates the way in which employees are all in it together, with each invested in providing the best possible service to clients.

Recognising the strength of the firm's offer to clients, the judging team said that the commendation was, "a fantastic achievement as we have been overwhelmed once again by the volume of nominations this year."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.