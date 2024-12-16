Commercial Court Refuses Permission To Appeal In Republic Of Mozambique Litigation, Orders Privinvest Group To Pay £20 Million To Continue Stay Of Enforcement

Mr Justice Robin Knowles CBE has today refused to grant permission to appeal to the Privinvest Group following his judgment on the merits in the Republic of Mozambique litigation dated 29 July 2024. By his further judgment handed down today, Tuesday 10 December 2024, the judge also required that the Privinvest Defendants pay £20 million on account of costs to the Republic if a stay of enforcement pending appeal is to be maintained.

Our team comprisedKeith Oliver,Sarah Gabriel,Jason Woodland,Philip Gardner, I-San Tiaw,Stephanie Williams and Louisa Keech.

Peters & Peters instructed Joe Smouha KC, Ciaran Keller and Akash Sonecha of Essex Court Chambers and Ryan Ferro of 3 Verulam Buildings at the consequentials hearing.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.