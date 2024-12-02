CPS Offers No Evidence Following Abuse Of Process Application

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has offered no evidence against Peters & Peters' client – a high-net-worth businessman – following an application to stay the case as an abuse of process.

Arising out of a family dispute, our client, along with three others, was alleged to have committed a robbery in 2020. The allegation had already been the subject of high-profile civil litigation that settled long before the criminal litigation began.

The Prosecution's failure to obtain all relevant material and comply with numerous Court orders was consistently raised throughout the proceedings.

This resulted in our application to stay the case as an abuse of process. Following legal argument, the Court directed the CPS to conduct a full review of the case and to consider whether they could sensibly continue the proceedings given the extent of the issues.

Having conducted the review, the CPS confirmed their intention to offer no evidence against our client, and our client was acquitted by the Court.

Peters & Peters' Of Counsel Rachel Cook and Associate Liam Lane advised the client on all relevant aspects of the investigation and prosecution process.

Instructed counsel was Jonathan Laidlaw KC and Gabriele Watts of 2 Hare Court.

