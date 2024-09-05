Can I Appeal An INTERPOL CCF Decision?

It is incredibly frustrating to find yourself subject to an INTERPOL measure (e.g. Red Notice or Diffusion) when you believe there has been a breach of INTERPOL rules. It is even more frustrating when INTERPOL does not accept your application for correction and/or deletion.

We are receiving a lot of enquiries from individuals who have submitted to the INTERPOL Commission for the Control of INTERPOL's Files ("CCF") a request for deletion and/or correction of data relating to them (e.g. if they know they have a Red Notice or Diffusion) and received an unfavourable decision from the CCF. Typically, the CCF will have determined that the challenged data complies with INTERPOL's rules for processing personal data.

Consequently, INTERPOL will continue to publish the measure (e.g. Red Notice of Diffusion) relating to the individual, raising serious concerns about data processing breaches.

Is it possible to appeal a CCF decision?

Ultimately, it is possible to appeal a CCF decision. However, such an appeal (or application for revision of a request by the CCF) can only be made under specific circumstances.

What are the grounds to appeal a CCF decision?

An application for revision can only be made based on the discovery of a fact that would probably have led to a different conclusion if it had been known at the time the request was processed.

Are there any time limits?

There are strict time limits involved. Applications for revision must be made within six months after the discovery of the fact that would have led the CCF to make a different decision.

What is the procedure for making an application for revision?

The application for revision must include a brief statement of facts concerning the requested revision, including the newly discovered facts of developments that, if presented at the time of the study of the case, would have led the CCF to make a different decision. A revision form is available on the INTERPOL website.

What should I do if I want to appeal a CCF decision?

Ultimately, the rule concerning an application for revision are complicated, technical and there are strict timeframes involved. Those who fear that they are subject to an INTERPOL measure and believe that the CCF has incorrectly considered their correction and/or deletion application should seek urgent legal advice.

How Gherson can help

24 Jul 2024

