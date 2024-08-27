What Is The Purpose Of An INTERPOL Blue Notice, And Can It Be Challenged?

The INTERPOL Red Notice gets a lot of publicity in the news or in commentary, both good and bad. However, this is not the only notice that INTERPOL can issue.

Indeed, the INTERPOL Red Notice (whilst itself not an arrest warrant) is an invaluable tool in assisting jurisdictions across the world locate, detain and return individuals suspected to be involved in criminal activity.

However, it is not without criticism. As we discussed in a previous blog, the theme at INTERPOL's General Assembly in Vienna last year, attended by more than a thousand police and law enforcement officers, was to ensure that the correct checks are in place to prevent the misuse of the INTERPOL Red Notice.

There is a multitude of other notices that Interpol can issue, including the Blue Notice, which was previously introduced in our blog 'What is an INTERPOL Blue Notice?' This blog provides further details on the nature and features of a Blue Notice along with options for challenging it.

What is the purpose of a Blue Notice?

The INTERPOL Blue Notice is used to locate, identify or obtain information about individuals of interest in criminal investigations, or to identify unidentified bodies.

Further, it is used to assist in ongoing investigations, in locating missing persons or identifying unknown individuals.

Who can issue a Blue Notice?

Blue Notices are issued by INTERPOL (International Criminal Police Organization).

What is the intended audience of a Blue Notice?

Law enforcement agencies, immigration and border control authorities, and other authorised organisations normally receive information pertaining to a Blue Notice.

Who is able to access a Blue Notice?

The access to a Blue Notice is restricted to authorised organisations and law enforcement agencies. Such information is not available to private individuals. However, if you believe you may be subject to an INTERPOL Blue Notice or want to check whether a Blue Notice has been issued, you can contact INTERPOL to inquire about any information they may have on file about you. It is recommended that legal expertise is sought before you engage in communication with INTERPOL.

Can Blue Notices be challenged?

Generally, challenges to a Blue Notice are not applicable because such a notice constitutes a request for information rather than accusations. However, it is advisable to seek expert legal advice to understand the nature of the Blue Notice in your specific circumstances. Legal experts can also advise if a challenge is appropriate and/or a response should be prepared to INTERPOL. This is particularly relevant if an individual who receives a Blue Notice believes that it has been issued unfairly or infringes on their rights. Legal expertise is required to understand INTERPOL's Rules on the Processing of Data ("RPD") and INTERPOL's Constitution (the "Constitution") that underpin such notices.

