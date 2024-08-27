What Is An INTERPOL Green Notice And Can It Be Challenged?

The INTERPOL Red Notice receives a lot of publicity, both good and bad. However, this is not the only notice that INTERPOL can issue.

We've addressed the INTERPOL Red Notice in a previous article, however the Green Notice is used to warn and share information about people who have committed crimes and are likely to commit them again in other countries. This article provides further detail on the nature and features of a Green Notice and whether it can be challenged.

What is the purpose of a Green Notice?

The INTERPOL Green Notice is used to warn and share information about people who have committed crimes and are likely to commit them again in other countries.

The aim of INTEROL's Green Notices is to alert member countries about potential threats, prevent and suppress criminal activities and promote international cooperation.

It is important to note that a Green Notice is not an arrest warrant but serves as a warning to law enforcement agencies about someone's criminal activities and potential threat.

Who can issue a Green Notice?

Green Notices are issued by INTERPOL (International Criminal Police Organisation), an inter-governmental organisation made up of 196 member countries.

What is the intended audience of a Green Notice?

Law enforcement agencies, immigration and border control authorities, and other authorised organisations normally receive information pertaining to a Green Notice.

Who is able to access a Green Notice?

Access to a Green Notice is restricted to authorised organisations and law enforcement agencies. INTERPOL's Green Notices are not generally available to the members of the public. However, if you believe you may be subject to an INTERPOL Green Notice or want to check whether a Green Notice has been issued, you can contact INTERPOL to inquire about any information they may have on file about you. It is recommended that legal expertise is sought before you engage in communication with INTERPOL.

What is the effect of a Green Notice?

Having a Green Notice issued can result in major consequences, including but not limited to, restrictions on travel, negative media attention, and potentially detention or arrest. It may also impact someone's professional opportunities and access to finance.

Can Green Notices be challenged?

If a Green Notice challenges your rights or was submitted in error, it can be challenged. However, it is advisable to seek expert legal advice to understand the nature of a Green Notice first, before submitting a request. This is particularly relevant if an individual who receives a Green Notice believes that it infringes on their rights. Legal expertise is required to understand INTERPOL's Constitution and Rules on the Processing of Data that underpin Green Notices.

How Gherson can help

Those who fear that they may be subject to INTERPOL measures, including a Red, Blue, Orange or a Green Notice, should take heed.

Gherson Solicitors continue to receive requests for expert advice and assistance from those who fear they may have outstanding financial issues arising. That advice addresses:

How to best approach a possible INTERPOL notice Preparing for potential criminal proceedings and/or extradition requests Preparing for a situation where a civil matter or commercial dispute could be used to initiate bogus criminal proceedings Exploring the possibility of instigating civil litigation proceedings to recover any misappropriated assets.

