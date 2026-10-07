McLaren Leverages Its Heritage For New Logo Design

McLaren has announced a new logo that will be used for both its Automotive and Racing divisions. The logo is inspired by the signage that was used at the McLaren family service station in Auckland, New Zealand, and reminds us of the rich history of the brand and Bruce McLaren's legacy.

This follows on the heels of the announcement over the summer of the McLaren McL 6GT, a supercar inspired by Bruce McLaren's vision for the M6GT road car that was curtailed after his death in 1970. The new McL 6GT will be the manufacturer's first manual gearbox since the McLaren F1 in the 1990s and features a shield logo inspired by that used on Bruce McLaren's race cars, as well as the “Speedy Kiwi” logo (first introduced in the 1970s) to really emphasise the heritage inspiration.

Of course, McLaren already has registrations for some of its heritage marks such as the Speedy Kiwi (registration dating back to 1971 in the UK). In terms of the shield logo that will feature on at least the steering wheel of the McL 6GT, McLaren Automotive has filed a new application in the UK in August 2026 to protect this.

This clearly highlights some of the IP considerations around reinstating heritage marks. Firstly, whilst there is some existing protection for the Speedy Kiwi, the registrations are vulnerable to cancellation on the grounds of non-use (though this will of course be less of a concern moving forward). In terms of the shield logo, whilst this may appear “safer” than designing a brand-new logo on the face of it (given the historic use of a shield device during the lifetime of the brand), in fact McLaren have had to file a new UK trade mark application to protect this. Reviewing a brand's trade mark portfolio is always crucial when looking at reinstating or repurposing heritage marks.

These heritage references are also subtly juxtapositioned with a new direction for McLaren Automotive - an upcoming SUV which will be the first in the manufacturer's lineup. Using heritage marks can help brands to reinforce and maintain their identity as they shift towards new products or markets. Particularly in the automotive market, which is becoming increasingly diluted with new brands, focussing on the history of manufacturers such as McLaren and reinstating familiar heritage marks tied to the legacy of the brand can help to cement their position in a changing market landscape.