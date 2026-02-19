Stay Up-to-date With Official Office Law & News Updates Via The Equinox IP Law Portal

What is the Equinox IP Law Portal?

Developed by Equinox, our industry-first IP Law Portal is the ultimate tool for staying up-to-date with Official Office processes, renewal laws, fees and more! It's user-friendly interface, seamless integration with Equinox and time-saving, accuracy-boosting features will make this your new favourite IP tool.

Key benefits of our IP Law Portal integration

🗺️ Handy dashboard that gives you a clear overview of what the IP Law Portal tracks

At a glance, see which countries are monitored, and how much information is held about each using the coverage map. You can also see if you have any unread law notifications, as well as a quick look at how many renewal laws and official fees are tracked.

🔔 View & search our extensive list of law notification

Filter by IP type, country or title, then simply click on the notification you're interested in for full details – including key dates and the information source.

⚖️ Search our extensive list of jurisdictions

If you are looking for information relating to a specific jurisdiction, you can search through our extensive list of monitored jurisdictions and open the one you're interested in for a full breakdown of all the information we have available to you.

✅ Install & update pre-set task lists individually or in bulk

You can quickly and easily find pre-set task lists that follow Official Office process and procedure, searching by IP type and country. At the click of a button, you can install the relevant pre-sets directly into your Equinox system! This is the most celebrated feature of the Equinox IP Law Portal – our clients love how it saves them time, boosts the accuracy of their IP management workflows, and is straightforward and reliable to use.

💰 Find the Official fees you need

We know that official fee lists can be long and a little daunting but, with the help of the Equinox IP Law Portal, you can easily filter through them to find the information you need in no time.

🔄️ View renewal law information & calculate

You can quickly and easily search through our full list of intellectual property renewal laws using handy filters— finding all the information you need in seconds! Plus, use the handy renewals calculator to work out your renewal deadlines.

🤝 Join the Equinox members directory to collaborate with IP pros across the globe

A great way to grow your network! Find other firms and individuals that use Equinox IP management software to make connections and assist each other with work across the globe.

Request a demo

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.