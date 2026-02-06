SME Fund 2026: Opportunity For Startups To Reduce IP Costs

The EUIPO's SME Fund has returned for 2026, offering financial support to small and medium sized enterprises looking to protect their intellectual property.

The SME Fund supported more than 100,000 SMEs between 2021 and 2025 by reducing the costs of obtaining patents and other IP rights. Demand for the fund continues to grow, with applications for the SME Fund 2026 running from 2 February 2026 until 4 December 2026.

Based on previous years, we might expect the budget of the SME Fund 2026 to be in the region of approximately €15 million, with funding being awarded on a first‑come, first‑served basis.

Early action is strongly recommended to take advantage of the fund, with previous years having seen very high demand.

What Funding Is Available in 2026?

The SME Fund operates through vouchers that can be used to claim some reimbursement for various IP-related activities, including trade marks, designs, patents, prior‑art searches and IP Scan services. Each SME can request one voucher per type of IP activity per year.

Voucher 1: IP Scan (IP pre-diagnostic service) provided by an EU national IP office,

Voucher 2: Trade Marks and Designs – reimbursement of application fees for trade marks and/or designs at national, regional, or EU level.

Voucher 3: Patents – reimbursement of €2,500 for applications fees and legal costs for drafting and filing European patent applications or national patent applications in EU member states.

Voucher 4: Community Plant Varieties - reimbursement of online application and examination fees for community plant variety protection.

We know that patent-related activities have been underserved by the fund, receiving far fewer applications and awards compared to both trade mark and design-related activities (approximately 3,250 patent-related activities reimbursed, compared to >130,000 trade mark and design-related activities, 2021-2025).

We believe this is largely due to a lack of awareness of the scheme amongst innovative startup communities and uncertainty over implementation details.

At Keltie, we can guide you through the process and even file applications on your behalf to make the process simple and efficient.

Are You Eligible?

The SME Fund is available for EU-based SMEs following the standard EU definition:

Fewer than 250 employees, and

Annual turnover ≤ €50m, or balance sheet ≤ €43m.

Self‑employed individuals can also apply, provided they can produce:

An official VAT/TIN certificate, and

An official bank certificate showing the business account details.

Practical Tips for Startups

Importantly, costs cannot be claimed retroactively. You must receive the grant decision before filing a patent application or paying relevant fees.

Apply early in the year – As the Fund is allocated on a first come, first served basis, timing matters and the fund should be sought as soon as you are in a position to go ahead with the IP activity.

As the Fund is allocated on a first come, first served basis, timing matters and the fund should be sought as soon as you are in a position to go ahead with the IP activity. Are you ready to start the IP activities? Vouchers must be used within short activation windows (typically one month of approval - though extensions are available). For Patent-related activities, you should only apply for a voucher once you have spoken with an IP professional and agreed that you are in a position to proceed with a patent application.

Vouchers must be used within short activation windows (typically one month of approval - though extensions are available). For Patent-related activities, you should only apply for a voucher once you have spoken with an IP professional and agreed that you are in a position to proceed with a patent application. Be voucher‑ready. Prepare your documents - VAT/TIN certificate and bank certificate - before starting.

Prepare your documents - VAT/TIN certificate and bank certificate - before starting. Timeline for reimbursement - The reimbursement payment period may sometimes exceed 30 days in cases involving the EPO for European patent fees, or the WIPO for international trade mark and design fees.

Final Thoughts

The SME Fund 2026 offers a rare opportunity for startups to move ahead with patent protection at significantly reduced cost. If you are considering patent filings in 2026 - or simply want to understand how to make best use of the Fund – please get in contact with a Keltie representative.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.