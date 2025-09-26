Whilst we encourage IP rights holders to take a proactive approach by filing Customs Applications for Action in order to help to combat the impact of counterfeit goods (and we continue to do so), this is only one step when considering the significant threat counterfeit goods have on the world. There are a number of other aspects that need to be taken into account when protecting the environment and society.

This is not the first time that I have mentioned that manufacturers of counterfeit goods continue to have a negative impact on the environment as well as all those involved with their production and retail. Counterfeit goods are seized on a daily basis around the world and once Customs are satisfied that the goods are indeed counterfeit, the goods are destroyed. It is common for such goods to be sent to landfill or are incinerated which only further impacts the environment negatively and is an expensive operation. Therefore, there is a real need to consider more sustainable ways of dealing with counterfeit goods.

Therefore, I was delighted to read through MARQUES that His Church in the UK accepts donations of counterfeit clothes and has done so since 2010 (https://www.hischurch.org.uk/company-solutions). This incredible charity focuses on the sustainable redistribution to those in need by using the 'de-branding and rebranding' solution- His Church removes the existing trade marks and instead uses their own trade mark on the items. His Church also works closely with Trading Standards Organisations, Border Force and the police in order to play its part in combating the impact of counterfeit goods including to help to reduce costs of the destruction of counterfeit goods.

Their website states that they have redistributed 'over £50 million (street value) worth of counterfeit designer clothing' which is impressive to say the least and have used their redistribution solutions for a number of well-known designers. The charity also states that they keep an "audit trail of all donated items". Not only does this impact the environment, it also positively impacts those in need- it really is remarkable.

