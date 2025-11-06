ARTICLE
6 November 2025

Second Medical Use – Novelty Of New Mechanism Of Action (Video)

HL
HGF Ltd

Contributor

HGF Ltd logo
HGF is one of Europe's largest firms of intellectual property specialists in Europe, with 21 offices across the UK, The Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Ireland. The firm's trade mark attorneys, patent attorneys and IP solicitors provide an integrated IP solution for clients.
Explore Firm Details
A newly discovered mode of action for a known compound can support patentable second medical use claims in Europe, even when the condition being treated is already known.
United Kingdom Intellectual Property
HGF Limited
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
HGF Limited’s articles from HGF Ltd are most popular:
  • within Intellectual Property topic(s)
  • in United Kingdom

1700922.jpg

A newly discovered mode of action for a known compound can support patentable second medical use claims in Europe, even when the condition being treated is already known.

This video explores how European case law allows for further protection of known substances when a new technical effect has been identified.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of HGF Limited
HGF Limited
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More