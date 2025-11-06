Second Medical Use – Novelty Of New Mechanism Of Action (Video)

HGF Limited’s articles from HGF Ltd are most popular:

A newly discovered mode of action for a known compound can support patentable second medical use claims in Europe, even when the condition being treated is already known.

This video explores how European case law allows for further protection of known substances when a new technical effect has been identified.

