Instantly Create Accurate Client Forecasts With Prokurio

What does Prokurio offer?

Prokurio is a modern financial planning and forecasting platform designed specifically for IP firms and owners. As the only financially focused vendor in the IP space, we help law firms and corporate IP teams understand, control, and plan for the costs of patents, trademarks, and designs. With powerful forecasting tools, a modern interface, and market-leading fee content, Prokurio gives IP professionals clarity and confidence when planning or managing IP spend.

Key benefits of our Prokurio integration

Faster, easier planning: Connect directly to your Equinox portfolio to instantly create accurate client forecasts and explore "what-if" scenarios.

Connect directly to your Equinox portfolio to instantly create accurate client forecasts and explore "what-if" scenarios. Smarter client conversations: Provide your clients with clear, reliable cost projections that support critical strategic decisions across all IP types.

Provide your clients with clear, reliable cost projections that support critical strategic decisions across all IP types. Save time, reduce effort: Eliminate manual budgeting — deliver accurate forecasts in minutes instead of hours or days.

Eliminate manual budgeting — deliver accurate forecasts in minutes instead of hours or days. Always accurate: Forecasts use the latest official PTO fees, law firm fees, and local currency updates, ensuring consistency every time.

How the Prokurio integration works with Equinox

Law firms manage their clients' IP portfolios in Equinox as usual.

The law firm's portfolio is automatically synchronised with Prokurio.

Firms use Prokurio to generate client budgets based on the Equinox data.

Financial plans draw on Prokurio's comprehensive global fee database, covering PTO and law firm costs across jurisdictions.

The results are returned in clear, client-ready outputs that can be used for budgeting, strategy, or reporting.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.