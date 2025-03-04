ARTICLE
4 March 2025

Microchips Used In Football Kits For The First Time In The UK

MC
Marks & Clerk

Contributor

Marks & Clerk logo
Marks & Clerk is one of the UK’s foremost firms of Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. Our attorneys and solicitors are wired directly into the UK’s leading business and innovation economies. Alongside this we have offices in 9 international locations covering the EU, Canada and Asia, meaning we offer clients the best possible service locally, nationally and internationally.
Explore Firm Details
Brentford FC became the first English football club to wear match-day shirts with microchips, designed to prove authenticity and prevent the counterfeiting of player-worn kits.
United Kingdom Intellectual Property
Megan Rannard
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Brentford FC became the first English football club to wear match-day shirts with microchips, designed to prove authenticity and prevent the counterfeiting of player-worn kits.

In their Premier League match against Everton yesterday, Brentford players wore shirts featuring NFC (near-field communication) chips which are scanned by a mobile phone to confirm who wore the shirt and when. This technology has been introduced by the company Fabricks. Match-worn shirts can fetch a hefty price tag with some listed online for as much as £1,000, but counterfeiters will seize this opportunity to make a quick profit from fake goods.

The size of the counterfeit football kit problem is significant, so it is encouraging to see an English club making changes to try to tackle the issue. Rio Ferdinand has also announced this week that he has partnered with the company Cifr.io to specifically target this problem through use of unclonable product authentication blockchain microchip technology. It will be interesting to see whether this type of technology can be applied to all football kits sold to consumers, as the problem does not just affect match-worn items.

Adam Ward, Brentford's head of partnerships, said he was delighted to agree the deal.

www.theguardian.com/...

1591684a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Megan Rannard
Megan Rannard
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More