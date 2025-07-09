Safeguarding Your IP At Offshore Europe 2025

With Offshore Europe 2025 fast approaching, now is a great time to consider a few practical steps you can take to protect your intellectual property (IP) during the event.

Whether you are attending the exhibition, engaging in discussions about your technology, or planning to showcase new innovations, it is always important to ensure your IP is secure, especially if any of the technology has not yet been protected by a patent application.

File for a patent first, exhibit later

As you'll know, public disclosure of new technology before filing a patent application can result in the loss of your rights. If you've made recent developments, whether improvements to existing technology or entirely new inventions, that you may be discussing or exhibiting at Offshore Europe, we strongly recommend speaking with a patent attorney (Murgitroyd has a lot of those!) as soon as possible. This will help determine whether your current IP portfolio provides adequate coverage or if additional protection should be secured before the event begins.

Assert your IP clearly at Offshore Europe

We've also observed a growing trend at Offshore Europe and similar exhibitions: more competitor tools appearing closely resembling those of our clients, and some of these may infringe on existing IP rights. It is therefore a good time to review how your products and promotional materials are marked to clearly assert your IP. There are a few simple steps you can take to strengthen your position, and a few common pitfalls to avoid.

Key steps to safeguard your IP at Offshore Europe 2025

Know your competitors: Identify where their stands will be and check early on the first day of the show to see if they are displaying any products that may infringe your IP. Many exhibitors announce their featured tools in advance, so you may be able to assess potential issues before the event begins.

Mark your IP clearly: Ensure your patent numbers are visible on tools, literature, posters and packaging where practical. If space is limited, consider including a web address where relevant patents are listed. This visibility can act as a deterrent to potential infringers.

Review your trade marks: Make sure your key trade marks have been searched, cleared and registered in advance of the show. This is especially important if you are launching new branding or product names.

Handle infringement concerns carefully: If you spot a potential infringement at the show, resist the urge to confront the exhibitor directly. In the UK and many other jurisdictions, making threats of IP infringement (even with a granted patent) can present legal risks if not done correctly. There are safe and effective ways to raise these issues, and we can help to guide you through them.

Assess any prior warnings: If you receive letters or warnings from competitors about your products, it is crucial to evaluate the risk of infringement before exhibiting. Exhibitions often trigger IP disputes, so it's wise to be prepared. In Scotland, for example, filing a caveat can help ensure you're notified before any injunction is granted against you.

Evaluate your position: If you are aware of any potential infringement risks, consider whether you have valid defences or whether the competitor's IP could be challenged for invalidity. These assessments are best made well in advance of the show.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.