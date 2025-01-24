Marks & Clerk Reporting Live From Davos - Day 1 (Video)

Davos day 1!

What a day! I was lucky enough to attend various panel discussions and networking events today. Not to mention a snowy forest walk and campfire lunch! Only in Davos!! As with last year, Davos is absolutely buzzing and is a real melting pot of industries and people from all over the world. It's a great place to be.

What I've seen so far:

Sustainability - I had some great conversations with companies who are keen to venture into a more sustainable future, and it was great to discuss the IP/trademark considerations with them.

AI is mentioned in almost every panel discussion and is a real buzz word. I think almost every panel I saw mentioned AI and its impact, or potential impact on every industry and sector. I was keen to add my IP insights wherever possible and connect with as many people as possible.

Another jam-packed day tomorrow - stay tuned for more updates!

