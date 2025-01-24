ARTICLE
24 January 2025

Marks & Clerk Reporting Live From Davos - Day 1 (Video)

MC
Marks & Clerk

Contributor

Marks & Clerk logo
Marks & Clerk is one of the UK’s foremost firms of Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. Our attorneys and solicitors are wired directly into the UK’s leading business and innovation economies. Alongside this we have offices in 9 international locations covering the EU, Canada and Asia, meaning we offer clients the best possible service locally, nationally and internationally.
Explore Firm Details
What a day! I was lucky enough to attend various panel discussions and networking events today. Not to mention a snowy forest walk and campfire lunch!
United Kingdom Intellectual Property
Robecca Davey
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Davos day 1!

What a day! I was lucky enough to attend various panel discussions and networking events today. Not to mention a snowy forest walk and campfire lunch! Only in Davos!! As with last year, Davos is absolutely buzzing and is a real melting pot of industries and people from all over the world. It's a great place to be.

What I've seen so far:

  • Sustainability - I had some great conversations with companies who are keen to venture into a more sustainable future, and it was great to discuss the IP/trademark considerations with them.
  • AI is mentioned in almost every panel discussion and is a real buzz word. I think almost every panel I saw mentioned AI and its impact, or potential impact on every industry and sector. I was keen to add my IP insights wherever possible and connect with as many people as possible.

Another jam-packed day tomorrow - stay tuned for more updates!

1574130a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Robecca Davey
Robecca Davey
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More