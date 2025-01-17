Swarovski To Re-Enter Beauty Space With Coty Partnership

An exciting announcement as Coty, one of the world's largest companies in the cosmetics industry, and Swarovski, one of the leaders in the jewellery & crystal sector, enter a long-term agreement to release fragrances and beauty products.

Coty's strategy is one of collaborating with global brands through use of licensing agreements. Chief Brands Officer, Jean Holtzmann, stated that "Swarovski has garnered significant recognition among global consumers, making it an ideal fit for a worldwide rollout across key markers."

Swarovski had a first go at diversifying into the beauty sector in 2010 through a collaboration with Clarins - with a license agreement which ended in 2015.

Although a first fragrance launch isn't expected until 2026, Swarovski has taken the necessary steps in updating its trade mark protection since at least 2019 - with new filings in Class 3 aiming to enhance and strengthen its position (their earliest trade mark registrations focusing on perfumes and cosmetics date back from 1987). As trade mark applications can take from 4 months up to multiple years to reach registration, it is safest to plan well ahead of a new partnership and launch such as this one.

The partnership will enhance Swarovski's brand presence and visibility while diversifying its product offering in the beauty market. The first fragrance under Coty is set to launch in 2026. "This partnership allows us to bring Swarovski's unique positioning of 'pop luxury' — a luxury that is creative, fun and joyfully extravagant — to the world of beauty and fragrances while leveraging Coty's extensive industry expertise," said Swarovski chief commercial officer Michele Molon. www.voguebusiness.com/...

