ARTICLE
9 December 2024

Death Of Virtual Sneakers: Nike Pulls The Plug On RTFKT

MC
Marks & Clerk

Contributor

Marks & Clerk logo
Marks & Clerk is one of the UK’s foremost firms of Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. Our attorneys and solicitors are wired directly into the UK’s leading business and innovation economies. Alongside this we have offices in 9 international locations covering the EU, Canada and Asia, meaning we offer clients the best possible service locally, nationally and internationally.
Explore Firm Details
Nike is shutting down RTFKT, its NFT sneaker and digital avatar brand, marking a shift from the metaverse trend. Despite this setback, RTFKT's legacy of innovation and trademarks may shape Nike's future digital strategies.
United Kingdom Intellectual Property
NoëLle Pearson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Nike has officially pulled the plug on RTFKT, its brand behind NFT sneakers and digital avatars - basically virtual flexes for the online world. It started as the metaverse's hottest trend, but now it feels more like Crocs with heels, or clear plastic jeans - bold in theory, but questionable in practice. It was a fashion statement, alright... just not one anyone actually wants to wear. So, is the dream over?

While RTFKT's foray into digital fashion may have faltered, let's not forget they were pioneers in the space, pushing the boundaries of virtual style. Despite the failure of their virtual sneakers, the investments made in the brand and its trade mark will endure. This foundation will serve them well as the company pivots in whatever direction they choose next.

The RTFKT brand (and its trade mark) will forever be associated with innovation, forward-thinking, and breaking barriers, even though it hasn't yet reached the desired level of success.

This serves as a reminder: trends may fade, but a trade mark lasts - unless you forget to file it.

It'll be interesting to see if Nike capitalises on the reputation RTFKT built, and redirects that momentum into something new.

I'll be watching.

"Today we're announcing the plan to wind down RTFKT operations," the company said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Looking back we're incredibly proud of everything we've achieved together."

decrypt.co/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of NoëLle Pearson
NoëLle Pearson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More