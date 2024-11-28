"Manifest" Named Word Of The Year

The widespread use of "manifest" on the internet has secured it the title of Word of the Year by the Cambridge Dictionary. I am genuinely surprised that it has beaten "demure"and "brat", words you will easily find after spending five minutes on social media!

The new meaning attributed to the verb "manifest" has already been added to the Cambridge Dictionary:

"Manifest: to use methods such as visualization (= picturing something in your mind) and affirmation (= repeating positive phrases) to help you imagine achieving something you want, in the belief that doing so will make it more likely to happen."

It is truly fascinating how language evolves over time. It is also interesting to see numerous UK applications have already been filed for trade marks containing "manifest", covering well-being or health-related products, business consultancy services, personal development programs, etc. This clearly shows that businesses across the UK have been in the know about how popular this new meaning has become among the public.

Since there is no direct link between the dictionary meanings of "manifest" with these covered goods and services, it is no surprise to see that the UKIPO has granted registration for these "manifest" trade marks.

Now that we have learned what this word means in this context, as a trade mark attorney, I highly recommend that those wishing to adopt a new brand, refrain from simply manifesting its protection - come and speak to us at Marks & Clerk, and we will assist with this!

Let's dream other things into existence...

