Axiom Space And Prada Collaborate To Clothe The First Woman On The Moon

Is there any better marketing tool than an unexpected collaboration?

The co-designed Axiom Space-Prada AxEMU space suit is a perfect example of a headline grabbing collaboration, which at first sight seems like an out of the hat match-up, but on deeper investigation makes a lot of sense.

The space suit is to be used on the NASA Artemis III Mission to land the first woman and the first person of colour on the Moon, and to explore the lunar south pole. The mission is planned for 2026, following two test missions, one of which is complete and one of which is planned for next year. The motivation for the Artemis missions is not just to explore more of the moon's surface, but to inspire the global community.

Not only does the Axiom Space-Prada pairing appear to push boundaries in terms of the innovative functionality of the resulting product (no doubt reliant on the know-how of the two businesses), but it also pushes the boundaries of the associated brands.

Prada are know for their oxymoronic aesthetic, deliberately mixing contrasts. This collaboration might take them further than ever before into those house codes of "going beyond our limits", "cutting-edge style" and "challenge conventions".

On the flip side, a core value of Axion Space is to make space available to all. And from the perspective of NASA, there is often chatter within the space industry of finding ways to get the general public to care about it (especially given how reliant on it we are). What better way to draw the attention and interest of the public than to pull in a brand with a completely different demographic, and add a little Italian glamour to proceedings.

Of course, even with all the codes and values and intentions under the sun (or moon), a brand is nothing without the intellectual property that underpins it. Whether that be via trade marks or designs. The revealed space suit features trade marks of both Axiom Space and Prada. Notably, Prada have opted for the subtle yet distinctive red line, synonymous with their "Linea Rossa" collection which focuses on "sensual yet sporty" technical sportswear.

To summarise, this collab appears a triumph of brand building. Let's hope the mission to the moon is equally triumphant.

We have broken the mold. The Axiom Space-Prada partnership has set a new foundational model for cross-industry collaboration www.axiomspace.com/...

