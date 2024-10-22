ARTICLE
22 October 2024

Who Was Victoria, And What Was Her Secret?

The return of the VICTORIA'S SECRET Fashion Show has been hitting the headlines this week, following on from its 5 year hiatus.
United Kingdom Intellectual Property
Catching up on this news I was surprised to find out though that the lingerie brand's colourful 2024 show couldn't be less in keeping with the staid reputation of the brand's namesake.

When setting up his business in California in 1977, founder Roy Raymond chose the name VICTORIA'S SECRET - but which Victoria was his inspiration? Surprisingly, it appears to have been our very own Queen Victoria. Raymond wanted to create a playful and distinctive contrast in his brand's name: "VICTORIA" conjures the ideas of respectability and morality (values for which the Queen was known) while "SECRETS" evokes the hidden garments underneath.

Who would have thought Queen Victoria was the original Angel?

Models and pop stars took to the catwalk as the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show made its comeback, five years after being cancelled.

www.bbc.co.uk/...

