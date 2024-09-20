Formula One X LEGO

Formula One and LEGO have today announced a new partnership that will see products released in 2025, including new LEGO sets and DUPLO kits for younger children. The partnership will also extend to LEGO themed activities at F1 races next year and social media content.

Brand collaborations can be a huge hit with consumers and a very lucrative opportunity, particularly with brands as valuable as these. It is important to choose a brand partner wisely and to make sure that there is a clear story behind the collaboration to avoid the risk of consumers viewing the partnership as simply a money-making exercise.

In this case, F1 have specifically mentioned the significant growth in their younger fan base (perhaps fuelled in part by the "F1 Kids" broadcast) in their press release today, so they have clearly thought strategically about this new collaboration. Whilst there are already some F1 LEGO kits available, it seems we can expect to see an expansion of the range and much more buzz around the partnership next year. If these kits had been launched when I was young, they would have been top of my Christmas list (and they might still be!).

"Through this partnership, fans will be able to recreate and reimagine the world of Formula 1, brick by brick, delving deeper into the intricacies of the mechanics and technology behind the sport through play. We look forward to bringing the drama and excitement of Formula 1 to the LEGO Group's passionate network of builders and giving our fans another means to enjoy the sport with their friends and family." corp.formula1.com/...

