17 December 2024

Watch Now: Setting Your IP Strategy For 2025 – Strategic Patent And Trade Secret Portfolio Development (Video)

Whether you're a start-up or an established business, this recording gives valuable advice to align your IP portfolio with your business strategy and increase company valuation...
Key topics covered

  • Identifying your Intellectual Property assets
  • Deciding what to protect first and choosing the best protection
  • Monetising your IP portfolio through patents, trade secrets, and know-how
  • Increasing company valuation with strategic patent filings and trade secret management
  • Aligning your IP portfolio to your overall business strategy

Speakers

Kimberley Bayliss, Partner

Colin Paterson, Partner

Watch the webinar recording on-demand below.

