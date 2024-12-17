Watch Now: Setting Your IP Strategy For 2025 – Strategic Patent And Trade Secret Portfolio Development (Video)

Key topics covered
- Identifying your Intellectual Property assets
- Deciding what to protect first and choosing the best protection
- Monetising your IP portfolio through patents, trade secrets, and know-how
- Increasing company valuation with strategic patent filings and trade secret management
- Aligning your IP portfolio to your overall business strategy
Whether you're a start-up or an established business, this recording gives valuable advice to align your IP portfolio with your business strategy and increase company valuation
Speakers
Kimberley Bayliss, Partner
Colin Paterson, Partner
