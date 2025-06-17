The A&D Minute: Disruption Continues To Reign

What to expect at the Paris Air Show

Global aerospace and defense industry leaders will soon descend on Le Bourget for a 55th Paris Air Show that's set to be unlike any other.

Delivering on a record commercial backlog and pivoting to meet rapidly shifting defense requirements will drive conversations as players search for solutions to satisfy commercial demand and military readiness.

Managing supplier negotiations, navigating geopolitical shifts, and introducing new technologies will dominate the discourse.

