ARTICLE
17 June 2025

The A&D Minute: Disruption Continues To Reign

A
AlixPartners

Contributor

AlixPartners logo
AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges.
Explore Firm Details
Global aerospace and defense industry leaders will soon descend on Le Bourget for a 55th Paris Air...
Worldwide Government, Public Sector
Eric Bernardini,Stefan Ohl,Ben Brooks
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

What to expect at the Paris Air Show

Global aerospace and defense industry leaders will soon descend on Le Bourget for a 55th Paris Air Show that's set to be unlike any other.

Delivering on a record commercial backlog and pivoting to meet rapidly shifting defense requirements will drive conversations as players search for solutions to satisfy commercial demand and military readiness.

Managing supplier negotiations, navigating geopolitical shifts, and introducing new technologies will dominate the discourse.

1638012 a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Eric Bernardini
Eric Bernardini
Photo of Stefan Ohl
Stefan Ohl
Photo of David Wireman
David Wireman
Photo of Ben Brooks
Ben Brooks
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More