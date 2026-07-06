2026 Legal AI Survey Report: Legal AI Is Everywhere, Now Comes The Hard Part.

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Legal AI has rapidly proliferated across in-house legal teams, appearing in budgets and workflows everywhere, yet a striking gap has emerged between adoption and effective implementation. While nearly every legal department now uses AI tools, only a small fraction has successfully scaled their deployment, and the vast majority cannot determine if their investments are delivering value.
with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Business & Consumer Services and Insurance industries
Legal AI has moved from experiment to everywhere—in nearly every in-house legal team, nearly every budget, and nearly every conversation about how legal work gets done. But only 7% of teams have scaled it, and 83% cannot measure whether their AI spending is working. The 2026 Axiom In-House Legal AI Report reveals what separates the small minority getting AI right from everyone else—and the five reproducible practices they share.
Based on a survey of 528 in-house legal leaders across six countries, conducted by InsightDynamo for Axiom in March 2026.