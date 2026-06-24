Unfixed Establishments: Barclays Services Corporation, Fixed Establishments, And VAT Grouping

The UT had to consider three main issues.

Meaning of 'fixed establishment'

Whether BSC's UK branch was a 'fixed establishment' for UK VAT purposes was the main issue in the case.

The UK courts have followed the case law of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) when considering what a 'fixed establishment' is, and whether it exists. In summary, the UK courts' approach is, broadly, that there is no definitive test to determine the existence of a 'fixed establishment': instead, it is determined on a case-by-case basis by reference to the facts and circumstances in each case.

The FTT had decided BSC's UK branch did meet the definition.

BSEL appealed against that decision on three grounds but essentially its argument was:

(a) the FTT had misunderstood (and so misapplied) the concept of 'comparable control', and

(b) the FTT should have agreed that the UK branch's intention to trade was sufficient to make it a 'fixed establishment'.

Protection of the revenue

HMRC has the power to refuse a VAT grouping application where it considers the refusal as "necessary for the protection of the revenue". HMRC asserted it could exercise that power in this case, even if the 'fixed establishment' was held to exist. Under UK law, a tribunal can only overturn HMRC's decision to exercise this power if it considers that HMRC could not reasonably have been satisfied that grounds to refuse the application existed.

That is a high bar for a taxpayer to meet but the FTT had decided that BSEL had met it because the VAT savings involved were simply the sort of savings that a grouping is designed to produce.

As a result, in appealing this point, HMRC argued that it was reasonable to refuse the application because the timing of the grouping application was primarily driven by the one-off £21m tax saving, which was a significant amount relative to the branch's relatively negligible substance, and so was beyond the 'normal consequences' of grouping.

Danske Bank and territorial limitation

In a European case, Danske Bank, the CJEU held that VAT law carries an inherent territorial limitation: that is, a branch located in one member state cannot be part of a VAT group in a different member state.

HMRC argued that, if it were decided BSC did have a UK 'fixed establishment', and that grouping could not be refused for the protection of the revenue, UK VAT law should be read consistently with Danske Bank so as to restrict the effect of a grouping to include the UK establishment only (not the whole of BSC).

This was a slightly odd argument, noted by the UT as "somewhat strange", because both:

(a) the UK has long promoted its 'whole-establishment' approach to VAT grouping, and

(b) it was directly contrary to its position in published guidance, as set out in Revenue and Customs Brief 7, so recently published in November 2025.