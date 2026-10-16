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16 October 2026

Death & Taxes S6: E1 – The New Estate Planning Landscape Post APR And BPR Reform (Podcast)

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Burges Salmon

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Explore the evolving UK tax landscape for private clients following major reforms to agricultural property relief, business property relief, and non-dom rules. Partners Tim Williams and Emma Heelis-Adams discuss practical planning strategies, from lifetime gifting and family investment companies to insurance solutions and surplus income exemptions.
United Kingdom Tax
Tim Williams,Emma Heelis-Adams, and Guy Broadfield

In this episode of Death & Taxes – and everything in between, our Private Wealth team explores the practical inheritance tax planning options available following the significant changes to agricultural property relief and business property relief.

Tim Williams, Emma Heelis-Adams and Guy Broadfield discuss what the reforms mean for business owners, farmers, landowners and internationally mobile families, and why planning has not disappeared – even if the landscape has shifted.

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Death & Taxes – and everything in between

In this episode of Death and Taxes and Everything in Between, our Private Wealth team explores the practical inheritance tax planning options available following the significant changes to agricultural property relief and business property relief. Tim Williams, Emma Heelis-Adams and Guy Broadfield discuss what the reforms mean for business owners, farmers, landowners and internationally mobile families, and why planning has not disappeared – even if the landscape has shifted

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Tim Williams
Tim Williams
Photo of Emma Heelis-Adams
Emma Heelis-Adams
Photo of Guy Broadfield
Guy Broadfield
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