Death & Taxes S6: E1 – The New Estate Planning Landscape Post APR And BPR Reform (Podcast)

In this episode of Death & Taxes – and everything in between, our Private Wealth team explores the practical inheritance tax planning options available following the significant changes to agricultural property relief and business property relief.

Tim Williams, Emma Heelis-Adams and Guy Broadfield discuss what the reforms mean for business owners, farmers, landowners and internationally mobile families, and why planning has not disappeared – even if the landscape has shifted.

Listen to the episode

self

Watch the video

self

Death & Taxes – and everything in between

In this episode of Death and Taxes and Everything in Between, our Private Wealth team explores the practical inheritance tax planning options available following the significant changes to agricultural property relief and business property relief. Tim Williams, Emma Heelis-Adams and Guy Broadfield discuss what the reforms mean for business owners, farmers, landowners and internationally mobile families, and why planning has not disappeared – even if the landscape has shifted