Bricks, Mortar And A Bigger Tax Bill: What International Property Owners Need To Know About UK Real Estate In 2026

UK property has long been a magnet for international wealth. From prime London townhouses to rural estates, buyers from across the globe have regarded British real estate as a safe, prestige asset class. But the tax landscape has shifted dramatically, and for those owning or acquiring UK property from overseas, the rules are now considerably more complex — and more expensive.

The SDLT Reckoning

Let’s start at the beginning: the cost of buying. The SDLT structure introduced on 1 April 2025 remains fully in force, and buyers must continue to plan around the revised thresholds and rates. For most buyers, the nil-rate threshold has dropped from £250,000 to £125,000, meaning SDLT now applies to more purchases. First-time buyer relief has been scaled back, and perhaps most significantly for investors, from 31 October 2024, the surcharge on purchases of additional residential properties increased from 3 percentage points to 5 percentage points above standard residential SDLT rates.

For an overseas buyer purchasing an investment property in London, these changes compound each other painfully. The surcharge sits on top of an already higher base rate, and non-UK residents face an additional 2% surcharge on top of all applicable rates. On a £2 million London property, the SDLT bill for a non-resident additional-property buyer can comfortably exceed £300,000 before solicitors’ fees are even discussed.

CGT: A Shrinking Shelter

The picture worsens on exit. The annual CGT exempt amount stands at £3,000 for 2025/26, down sharply from £12,300 in 2022/23. For international owners sitting on years of capital appreciation, this reduction means a vastly larger proportion of any gain on disposal is now subject to tax. CGT on residential property gains runs at 18% for basic rate taxpayers and 24% for higher rate taxpayers — and non-residents are not exempt. Indeed, HMRC requires non-residents to report and pay UK CGT within 60 days of completion on any UK residential property disposal, regardless of where the seller is based.

Rental Yield Under Pressure

For buy-to-let investors, the income side of the equation is also tightening. From April 2027, individual landlords will pay an additional 2% of income tax on their property income, with a property basic rate of 22%, a higher rate of 42%, and an additional rate of 47%. This comes on top of the Section 24 restriction on mortgage interest relief, which has already eroded the attractiveness of leveraged residential investment for higher-rate taxpayers.

IHT: The Hidden Trap for International Owners

One development that consistently catches international clients off-guard is the UK inheritance tax treatment of UK property. All directly held UK assets are within the scope of IHT at 40%, whether or not they are a long-term UK resident. This is not a tax that disappears because you live in Geneva or New York. The property sits on UK soil; HMRC’s reach follows it.

The April 2025 reforms replaced the old domicile-based system with a long-term residence test. An individual who has been UK resident for 10 or more tax years out of 20 will be a long-term UK resident and will remain so until they have ceased to be UK resident for 10 tax years. For many internationally mobile property owners, this matters acutely for trust planning and estate structuring — not just for the property itself, but for global wealth.

A Word for American Buyers

US nationals accounted for roughly 25% of prime London property purchases in 2024 and 2025, and enquiries from Americans about UK homes hit an eight-year high in early 2025. That enthusiasm is understandable — sterling remains competitively priced against the dollar, and London continues to attract US professionals, entrepreneurs, and retirees alike. But for American buyers, the complexity is doubled.

The US taxes its citizens on worldwide income regardless of where they live, meaning a UK property investment triggers obligations on both sides of the Atlantic. The disparity between the UK’s nil rate band of £325,000 and the US federal estate tax exemption (£15 million per individual for 2026) means that the estate of a US citizen can face a significant IHT liability even where there is no US estate tax liability at all. Add to this the currency risk on sterling mortgages — which can generate phantom foreign exchange gains reportable to the IRS — and the picture becomes one that demands expert bilateral advice well before contracts are exchanged.

There is, however, planning to be done. The US/UK Estate Tax Treaty continues to offer meaningful protection in certain circumstances, and the new four-year foreign income and gains exemption for new UK arrivals creates genuine opportunities for incoming US clients to structure their affairs tax-efficiently during the early years of residence.

The Takeaway

UK real estate remains a compelling asset. But the era of assuming that bricks and mortar are somehow tax-efficient by default is firmly over. For international buyers and owners, the interaction of SDLT surcharges, CGT reform, income tax changes on rental receipts, and IHT on UK situs assets creates a web of obligations that requires careful navigation from the outset — not as an afterthought.

Whether you are purchasing your first London pied-à-terre, restructuring a portfolio in light of the April 2025 changes, or planning an estate that spans multiple jurisdictions, the need for specialist international private client advice has never been more acute.