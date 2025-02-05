How Donations To Charity Can Provide Tax Relief

Gift Aid transforms charitable donations by allowing charities and CASCs to claim 25p extra for every £1 given—at no additional cost to you

IR Global is a multi-disciplinary professional services network that provides legal, accountancy and financial advice to both companies and individuals around the world. Our membership consists of the highest quality boutique and mid-sized firms who service the mid-market. Firms which are focused on partner led, personal service and have extensive cross border experience.

Gift Aid transforms charitable donations by allowing charities and CASCs to claim 25p extra for every £1 given—at no additional cost to you. Higher and additional rate taxpayers can also claim valuable tax relief, making giving even more rewarding.

Higher and additional rate taxpayers can claim tax relief on the difference between the basic rate of tax and their highest rate. This can be done through their self-assessment tax return or by requesting HMRC to adjust their tax code.

Example:

If a taxpayer donates £1,000 to charity, the total value of the donation to the charity is £1,250. The taxpayer can claim additional tax relief based on their tax rate:

£250 if they pay tax at 40% (£1,250 × 20%)

£312.50 if they pay tax at 45% (£1,250 × 25%)

It is important to ensure that the taxpayer has paid enough tax in the relevant year. Donations will qualify for tax relief as long as the total claimed does not exceed four times the amount of tax paid in that year. If more tax relief is claimed than entitled, the taxpayer must notify the charity and repay the excess to HMRC.

Additionally, taxpayers can make donations directly from their wages through a payroll giving scheme if their employer operates one approved by HMRC. This allows donations to be made tax-free from salary or pension payments.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.