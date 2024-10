What can businesses expect from the Chancellor's budget on 30th October?

In this video, Managing Director Neil Fletcher gives his views on the changes we may see in the upcoming budget, what they might mean for businesses in the UK, and what else he hopes to see announced on budget day.

Originally published 24 October 2024

