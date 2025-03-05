TikTok Parking Wars: Is It Legal To Claim The Spot Outside Your House?

There are now over 125.4 million posts on TikTok about "parking wars", leading to a debate growing around whether it's legal to stop a neighbour parking outside of your home. One particularly viral video shows an asthmatic woman shouting at her neighbour, a student, for parking outside of her home.

As these disputes gain attention online, Google searches for "Can you stop a neighbour parking outside your house" have skyrocketed by 100%, demonstrating a widespread confusion over the legalities of public parking.

Nyree Applegarth, head of property litigation at Higgs LLP, provides insights into the legalities of public parking and how to resolve these disputes amicably.

"Parking disputes are becoming increasingly common, especially in residential areas with limited parking. It's important for homeowners or renters to understand the legal aspects and how to handle these situations calmly"

Can I prevent someone from parking in front of my house?

"The answer is simple. No, you can't. Unless there's specific restrictions in place, such as permit-only zones or allocated bays, any member of the public is free to park there. In situations like the one in the video, or for anyone with a disability that might make it necessary for them to park right outside their home, there are formal channels to explore. You can contact your local council, and if you are a blue badge holder, request the installation of a disabled parking bay. However, even then, the space would remain available to anyone with a blue badge."

How to resolve parking disputes amicably?

"If not handled carefully, parking disputes can easily escalate. The best approach is to always remain calm and communicate openly with your neighbour. Other simple solutions, such as agreeing to alternate parking days, or informal agreements can also go a long way in maintaining a peaceful environment.

If talking doesn't resolve the issue, and the dispute escalates to harassment, property damage, or threats, it could be time to involve the authorities. Understanding where the legal boundaries are is extremely important to prevent conflicts from spiralling out of control."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.