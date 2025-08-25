ARTICLE
25 August 2025

Shareholder Rule Implications

TS
Teacher Stern

Contributor

Teacher Stern logo

Teacher Stern, established in 1967, is a full-service commercial London law firm with expertise in real estate, litigation, and commercial services. We offer a comprehensive range of commercial legal expertise. Our commitment lies in providing flexibility, responsiveness, and personalized service to our clients.

A top-class entrepreneurial firm we have a multi-disciplined approach, introducing ideas from a new perspective. Ranked in the Legal 500, we are recognized as one of the leading law firms in the UK across various specialist practice areas. Our expertise extends to large real estate and corporate transactions, complex litigation, and capital markets work. Additionally, we specialise in sectors such as real estate, hospitality & leisure, retail, technology & media, sport, and transport.

Explore Firm Details
Further to my colleague Luke Hackett's post reporting that "The Shareholder Rule, a doctrine which had precluded companies from asserting Legal Professional Privilege against their shareholders, is no more"...
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Sing Li

Further to my colleague Luke Hackett's post reporting that "The Shareholder Rule, a doctrine which had precluded companies from asserting Legal Professional Privilege against their shareholders, is no more" it is important to consider the implications that the Privy Council's decision has on directors and shareholders alike given this principle, rightly or wrongly, has stood in English law since the late 19th century.

Impact on Companies:

  • Directors and boards can seek legal advice candidly and confidentially, removing fears of automatic shareholder scrutiny as they can now assert legal professional privilege in litigation against shareholders, protecting confidential legal advice from disclosure.
  • Reinforces the principle that the company is a separate legal entity, ensuring internal affairs remain confidential.

Impact for Shareholders:

  • Shareholders will face greater difficulty accessing privileged company information in litigation or disputes and can no longer rely on the Shareholder Rule to compel disclosure of legal advice.
  • Reinforces that the company/shareholder relationship is essentially contractual and thereby increases the importance of the articles, shareholders agreements, shareholder governance, nominee director oversight, or negotiated access via joint privilege agreements.

Pending abrogation on any appeal to the Supreme Court, these implications will influence corporate governance procedures and shareholder litigation tactics significantly in the future.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Sing Li
Sing Li
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More