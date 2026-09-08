Pensions On Air: The Value For Money Regime Takes Shape (Podcast)

This podcast episode examines the UK Government's comprehensive pensions reform roadmap, focusing on the new value for money framework that will require trustees to collect extensive data and conduct detailed assessments.

Our expertise covers the full spectrum of industry sectors to service a diverse range of clients from leading private equity boutiques to investment banks; start-up businesses to governments; retailers to entertainment companies; and diversified industrial conglomerates to premier league football clubs.

We have a diverse and extensive international practice providing a full range of legal services. Mergers and Acquisitions, Corporate and Commercial and Financing represent our core practice areas. We also have leading practitioners in more specialist areas including Tax, Competition, Dispute Resolution, Commercial Real Estate, Pensions and Employment, Financial Regulation, Information Technology and Intellectual Property.

Slaughter and May is regarded as one of the most prestigious law firms in the world. We advise on high profile and groundbreaking international transactions and have an excellent and varied international client list.

In our Pensions on Air podcast, we delve into all things pensions-related, bringing you the key developments in pensions law and regulation through monthly 15-minute episodes that accompany our Pensions Essentials bulletin.

In this episode, Dan Schaffer is joined by Karen Mumgaard to discuss the Government's updated pensions reform roadmap and what it means for schemes in the years ahead. They take a closer look at the extensive consultation on the new value for money framework, including which schemes and arrangements will be in scope, the data that trustees will need to collect and how the assessment process is expected to work in practice.

Dan and Karen also explore the Government's latest policy proposals on guided retirement and scale requirements for default funds, before considering a recent intervention report from the Pensions Regulator that highlights the use of its information-gathering powers in the defined benefit context.

You can also read about these topics in our July 2026 edition of Pensions Essentials here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.