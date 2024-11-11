Update On Pensions Dashboards – Minister Confirms MoneyHelper Dashboard Service And PASA Publishes Dashboard Toolkit

The Pensions Minister, Emma Reyolds, has confirmed instructions to the Pensions Dashboard Provider to focus on the connection and launch of the MoneyHelper dashboard service, which is provided by the Money and Pensions Service, before the connection of commercial dashboard services.

In a written statement published on October 22, 2024, she explained that the PDP had recently generated a revised delivery plan and had begun testing the "connection journey" with a small number of external organisations. However, she said that it is "still too early" to confirm a launch date for public use of the MoneyHelper dashboard service.

Ms Reynolds confirmed the government's commitment to the existing published connection timetable for pension schemes and providers, expected to begin in April 2025, as well as the overall connection deadline of October 31, 2026.

The Pensions Administration Standards Association published new content in its "Dashboards Toolkit" on October 14, 2024. This first phase of PASA's publication focuses on AVC provision and sets out practical help for trustees on questions to ask their AVC providers ahead of connection, a checklist for administrators and a list of AVC providers and their methods of connection.

PASA intends to add content to the toolkit regularly and will announce further additions as they happen.

