EMIR 3.0 - Impact On Credit Funds, Pension Funds And Corporates

We have written three short notes covering how the changes made to the EU EMIR by EMIR 3.0 will impact credit funds, pension funds and corporates.
Click on the links below to learn more.
European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR 3.0)
It should be noted that the rules are likely to evolve and the full scope of several of the obligations is not yet clear. We provide further detail on the impact of EMIR 3.0 more broadly in our article "EMIR 3.0 – obligations on the buy-side".
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.