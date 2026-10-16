Energy Matters - September 2026

The energy sector faces rapid transformation driven by technological innovation, regulatory reform and evolving policy priorities. This newsletter examines critical developments in energy infrastructure procurement, data centre connections, heat network policy reforms, and strategic decarbonisation partnerships across the UK's renewable energy and resource management landscape.

Welcome to our September Energy Matters newsletter

The energy sector is a rapidly changing market with daily updates on technological advances, regulatory reviews, policy updates, funding decisions. In each edition of our Energy Matters newsletter, we aim to provide a user-friendly, summary update of some of the key issues we are seeing across the renewable energy and resource management sectors.

Energy spotlight

Procuring energy infrastructure with strategic intent and a focus on national security

National security is becoming an increasingly important consideration in energy infrastructure procurement. A new Government procurement policy note (PPN) encourages authorities and utilities to look beyond immediate commercial outcomes and take a more strategic approach, with greater focus on supply chain resilience, long-term capability and safeguarding critical national infrastructure.

The guidance has particular relevance for organisations procuring energy infrastructure, introducing a greater role for government engagement, wider national security considerations and a more holistic approach to value for money. Our latest article explores what the changes mean in practice and highlights the key steps organisations should be taking as they plan future procurements.

Read our article by Bethan Lloyd in full here.

Ofgem consultation on proposed data centre connection reforms

As pressure on the electricity connections queue continues to grow, Ofgem recently consulted on reforms aimed at managing the rapid expansion of data centre demand. The proposals included a new commitment fee and project milestones designed to prioritise viable developments and reduce the impact of speculative projects on network capacity.

While Ofgem's decision is awaited, the proposals signal a clear intention to strengthen queue management and improve the efficiency of the connections process. The outcome could have significant implications for data centre developers, investors and network operators seeking timely access to the electricity network.

The new NPPF: is it a shot in the arm for heat networks?

Could the new NPPF give heat networks the boost they need? Our latest article examines how recent changes to national planning policy strengthen support for district heat networks, giving them a much more prominent role in development, energy infrastructure and decarbonisation.

Combined with the Government's emerging Heat Network Zoning regime, the reforms point to a more supportive landscape for heat network developers, investors and local authorities. The direction of travel is clear: heat networks are moving from an optional consideration to a recognised component of the UK's low-carbon energy future.

For a breakdown of the changes, read our article by Lucy Thomas and Carrie Davies in full here.

Learn more – visit our suite of free resources on our Points of Connection hub - our knowledge and expertise in district energy to support anyone operating in, or coming into, the sector.

Decarbonising the NHS estate: Strategic Energy Partnerships

How can the NHS accelerate the decarbonisation of its estate while managing cost, complexity and delivery risk? Our latest article explores the growing role of Strategic Energy Partnerships (SEPs), which bring together public bodies and specialist private sector partners to plan, fund and deliver large-scale energy and infrastructure projects. These long-term partnerships can help organisations take a more coordinated approach to decarbonisation and energy efficiency.

For NHS organisations working towards ambitious Net Zero targets, SEPs offer access to specialist expertise, innovative funding models and the ability to deliver estate-wide improvements through a single strategic programme. As the challenge of decarbonising complex estates grows, SEPs are increasingly being seen as a practical route from carbon reduction planning to project delivery.

Read our article by Rupert Lugg and Emma Woodhouse here.

Data centres

Ofgem consultation on Proposed data centre connection reforms closed

Ofgem 17 September 2026

Ofgem are reforming demand connections to manage the fast growth of data centres and support a more efficient network

District energy

Grants for Round 11 of the Heat Network Efficiency Scheme announced

Heat Network Efficiency Scheme 23 September 2026

Over 2,300 homes across England and Wales will see a more efficient, reliable, and cost-effective central heating and hot water system thanks in part to capital grant funding from HNES for various heat network efficiency improvements.

Landmark Investment backs Strategic Heat Infrastructure for London

Triple Point Heat Network 23 September 2026

Green Heat Network Fund is backing five groundbreaking projects with over £78 million, including the UK’s first nationally significant strategic heat main spanning seven London boroughs.

Electric vehicles

Consultation on electric vehicle charging: changes to permitted development rights – government response

Department for Transport 11 September 2026

The government will move forward with implementing the proposed changes to permitted development rights for electric vehicle (EV) charging.

Work is focusing on preparing the necessary legislative amendments and ensuring that regulatory safeguards remain clear and proportionate.

Electricity

Delays to electricity grid upgrades risk higher consumer bills

National Audit Office 11 September 2026

Upgrades to the nation’s electricity grid are necessary to accommodate increasing amounts of renewable energy generation but need to accelerate to avoid rising costs being passed on to consumers, a new report from the NAO finds.

Energy efficiency

Prime Minister: UK must fully commit to reaching net zero by 2050

Guardian 17 September 2026

The UK must fully commit to reaching net zero by 2050, Andy Burnham has argued in his strongest comments yet on the issue, saying it is no longer possible for Britons to believe they are not already affected by a changing climate.

‘People’s Power’ projects to give more control over local energy

Department for Energy Security and Net Zero

Great British Energy is launching £30 million funding to kick start a community power revolution – the first downpayment on up to £1 billion, announced earlier this year, with the aim to support over 1,000 local and community-led clean energy projects across the UK.

Energy sector reform

Government launches consultation on an AI-enabled clean energy system

Department for Energy Security and Net Zero 8 September 2026

The government are seeking evidence on how artificial intelligence can transform the energy system, including opportunities, risks, and barriers to adoption.

Non-Domestic Smart Meter Rollout Post-2025: Government response to consultation

Department for Energy Security and Net Zero 1 September 2026

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero has published the Government's response to its consultation on non domestic smart meter rollout measures to drive new installations after 2025 in support of the Clean Power 2030 Mission and the transition to smart contingent energy contracts

Changes to energy price cap between 1 October and 31 December 2026

Ofgem 26 August 2026

From 1 October to 31 December 2026 energy prices will go up by 4% for a typical household who use electricity and gas and pay by Direct Debit.

Solar and battery

Plug-in solar panels come to UK market

Department for Energy Security and Net Zero 26 August 2026

The easy-to-install panels can be plugged into homes across the country, saving households up to £110 a year on their bills through clean, homegrown power.

Each plug-in solar kit produces up to 800W of power, enough to provide up to 20% of an average home’s electricity use. This can run a typical fridge, television, Wi-Fi router, laptop, phone charger and an Xbox S operating at once when the sun is shining.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.