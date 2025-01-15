ARTICLE
15 January 2025

BESS Sites In Scotland To Drive Development Of Local Supply Chain

Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) are vital for balancing renewable energy peaks and troughs. Scotland's £800M BESS projects, Coalburn 1 and 2, will drive innovation, support local supply chains, and help achieve the UK's net-zero goals.
Tomas Karger
The concept of storing energy for later use has been around for centuries. However, the concept of large-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) is more recent with the technology seeing significant growth in the late 20th and early 21st centuries. The need for BESS has been rising in the UK as the country increases its low-carbon energy sources like offshore wind, solar and nuclear. In Scotland, for example, 90% of the electricity generated last year was from low carbon sources. However, renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power have power peaks and troughs. To balance these peaks and troughs, the National Grid estimates that the UK will need to see BESS provisions grow almost six times over by the decade's end.

That is why it is exciting news that a recent £800 million deal will create two future BESS sites in Scotland, named Coalburn 1 and 2. Each facility has many enclosures housing lithium-iron-phosphate battery packs, as well as transformers for connection to the grid. While the battery cells themselves are being provided from outside the UK, the support systems required for such large infrastructure projects may be provided and supported by the Scottish supply chain. Fire protection systems, ventilation, and temperature monitoring devices, lifting equipment, and control and optimisation systems may all be developed and provided by the Scottish supply chain, which is active in developing innovative technology in this sector. Reaching net-zero targets is a difficult challenge, but developing industry-leading green technology to support the energy transition will create value and jobs in the local economy while providing industry-leading innovations.

