There were very few who were surprised to see a change at number 10, following the UK's general election results last week. Keir Starmer predicted that the country would vote for change and it has. Unequivocally.

After 14 years of Conservative leadership the country has seemingly had enough and has demanded the change which Labour has promised. Those promises include a host of proposed amendments to what it refers to as "Britain's outdated employment laws [which] are not fit for the modern economy". So, what are the proposed changes and what impact will they have on employment law and business immigration for employers?

Employment status to be simplified.

All workers will be afforded the same rights and protections.

Unfair dismissal from day one.

Parental leave from day one.

Statutory Sick Pay to be reformed.

Ban on zero hours contracts.

End to fire and rehire.

Equality at work.

Redundancy.

In this webinar, IBB's Justin Govier, Nicola O'Dwyer and Richard Devall provide an in-depth outline of the proposed changes in employment and immigration law.

