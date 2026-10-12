ARTICLE
12 October 2026

Brick By Brick: Exploiting Opportunities In Europe’s Building Products And Home Improvement Sector

A
AlixPartners

Contributor

AlixPartners logo
AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges.
Explore Firm Details
Europe's building products sector faces a transformed landscape where traditional recovery patterns no longer apply. With material prices up 38% since 2020 and construction permits significantly below peak levels, growth has split dramatically between thriving southern European markets and struggling Western European residential segments. This analysis reveals where the real opportunities exist and how industry leaders can strategically position themselves for success.
United Kingdom Real Estate and Construction
Patrick Widmaier,Anna Del Mar,Mike Walsh
+5 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Europe’s building products recovery hasn’t materialized—and for most markets, it won’t look the way it used to. Building material prices rose 38% between 2020 and 2025, permits are well below their 2021 peaks, and growth has bifurcated sharply: southern Europe and commercial segments like data centers are pulling ahead, while core Western European residential construction continues to soften.

Our report maps where the real opportunities lie across Europe’s building products and home improvement value chain. The report examines construction and renovation dynamics in Germany, France, the UK, the Nordics, Poland, Turkey, and the Middle East, and sets out a practical framework for how sector leaders can prioritize higher-margin segments, recover pricing, eliminate structural cost, and make better capital allocation decisions. 

You can read the full report below or download a copy.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Patrick Widmaier
Patrick Widmaier
Photo of Anna Del Mar
Anna Del Mar
Photo of Esther Liesenberg
Esther Liesenberg
Photo of Mike Walsh
Mike Walsh
Photo of Thorsten Lips
Thorsten Lips
Photo of Alexander Kutrieb
Alexander Kutrieb
Photo of Julian Short
Julian Short
Photo of Nick Wood
Nick Wood
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More