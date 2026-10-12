Brick By Brick: Exploiting Opportunities In Europe’s Building Products And Home Improvement Sector

Europe’s building products recovery hasn’t materialized—and for most markets, it won’t look the way it used to. Building material prices rose 38% between 2020 and 2025, permits are well below their 2021 peaks, and growth has bifurcated sharply: southern Europe and commercial segments like data centers are pulling ahead, while core Western European residential construction continues to soften.

Our report maps where the real opportunities lie across Europe’s building products and home improvement value chain. The report examines construction and renovation dynamics in Germany, France, the UK, the Nordics, Poland, Turkey, and the Middle East, and sets out a practical framework for how sector leaders can prioritize higher-margin segments, recover pricing, eliminate structural cost, and make better capital allocation decisions.

You can read the full report below or download a copy.