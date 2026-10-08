Commercial Property Team Helps Emmanuel House Secure Permanent Home As Charity Marks 50 Years

As it celebrates its 50th anniversary, Emmanuel House Support Centre has secured a permanent home in Nottingham city centre. This was made possible through the purchase of the freehold of its premises, supported by our Commercial Property team.

Since 1976, Emmanuel House has supported people experiencing homelessness or facing housing insecurity, providing food, warm showers, clean clothing, toiletries and emotional support. The charity also delivers mental health services, helping individuals address the challenges that can lead to homelessness and supporting them on the path to independence.

The acquisition marks a significant milestone in Emmanuel House’s history, giving the charity greater certainty to plan ahead and invest in its facilities and services for the benefit of the local community.

Led by Senior Associate Solicitor Marneya Chauhan, the Commercial Property team advised Emmanuel House throughout the transaction, drafting and negotiating the contract, transfer and overage agreement with the freeholder’s solicitors, while providing clear, accessible advice throughout the purchase process.

Isabella Harriss, CEO at Emmanuel House, commented:

“As we recognise 50 years of supporting people experiencing homelessness in Nottingham, securing ownership of our home is a hugely significant milestone. For decades, this building has been a place of safety, dignity and opportunity for thousands of people facing some of the most difficult circumstances.

“Owning the building gives us the confidence to invest in our facilities and continue providing a warm welcome and practical support to those who need it most. We’re grateful to Marneya for his expertise and guidance throughout the process.”

Marneya Chauhan said:

“I was delighted to act on behalf of Emmanuel House in Nottingham in connection with the purchase of its freehold and help bring this important transaction to a successful completion.

“Acting for charities on transactions such as this is especially fulfilling. It’s a privilege to use my legal expertise to support organisations that make a genuine difference in their communities and I’m very pleased to have played a part in helping Emmanuel House secure its future in Nottingham.”