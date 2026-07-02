Current Thinking: Why Behind-The-Meter Energy Is Reshaping UK Real Estate

The United Kingdom faces a critical energy infrastructure challenge as chronic grid connection delays and soaring electricity costs drive a fundamental shift towards behind-the-meter power solutions. This transformation is creating a new paradigm where energy capacity has become the fourth pillar of real estate valuation, alongside location, access, and planning status.

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In Short

The Situation: The United Kingdom is experiencing high electricity prices, chronic grid connection delays and surging demand from data centres, electric vehicles and heat pumps.

The United Kingdom is experiencing high electricity prices, chronic grid connection delays and surging demand from data centres, electric vehicles and heat pumps. The Development: A structural shift is emerging in the United Kingdom towards "behind-the-meter" (or off-grid) energy solutions. This is reshaping how real estate is valued and developed.

A structural shift is emerging in the United Kingdom towards "behind-the-meter" (or off-grid) energy solutions. This is reshaping how real estate is valued and developed. Looking Ahead: Whilst the national grid will remain essential, increasing use of private behind-the-meter solutions to connect to power is expected for energy-intensive industries.

The Energy Price Problem

Electricity in the United Kingdom is expensive—among the costliest of any developed nation. Wholesale prices remain coupled to the volatile global natural-gas market, while other costs (policy levies, network charges, capacity payments) continue to rise. For energy-intensive businesses, these costs are both a serious concern and a strong incentive to find alternatives to relying solely on the grid.

Surging Demand

After decades of relatively stable electricity consumption, the United Kingdom is seeing a sharp rise in demand. Data centres are expected to need five times more electricity by 2030 than they do today. At the same time, the shift towards electric vehicles and heating systems could add a further 116 terawatt-hours of demand each year by 2035. The existing grid simply was not built to cope with growth on this scale.

The Grid Connection Crisis

Obtaining new connections to the electricity grid has become the single biggest obstacle to energy development in the United Kingdom. By early 2025, projects totalling some 739 gigawatts of capacity were stuck in the queue, waiting for a connection, with some applicants being offered dates in the late 2030s. Data centres in particular face typical waiting times of five to ten years. In January 2025, the National Energy System Operator paused new applications and subsequently removed more than 300 gigawatts' worth of projects from the queue, replacing the old "first come, first served" approach with a new system that prioritises projects that are genuinely ready to proceed. Despite these reforms, the underlying capacity constraints remain.

The Rise of Behind-the-Meter Solutions

"Behind-the-meter" power is where generators of electricity connect directly to the end user via private cables, bypassing the public grid. The advantages to the end user can be considerable: protection against grid outages; cost savings of 20–50% (because the user avoids the transmission and distribution charges that are built into grid electricity prices); long-term price certainty through agreements typically lasting 10 to 20 years; and credible decarbonisation credentials. Instead of representing an ideological rejection of the grid, this is a practical response to the grid's current inability to deliver connections quickly enough.

The Gas Bypass

Faced with electricity connection waits of a decade or more, some data centre developers have found an ingenious workaround: connecting to the gas grid instead. They install gas-fired turbines on site to generate their own electricity—a process that can be up and running within six months, compared with ten years for an electricity grid connection. Between August 2024 and August 2025, gas network operators received more than 100 connection enquiries from data centres alone. Generating power from gas is, of course, more carbon-intensive than using renewables, but some developers see it as a pragmatic short-term solution while cleaner technologies are developed.

Implications for Real Estate

Traditionally, a site's value has been determined by three factors: location, access and planning status. Energy capacity is now emerging as a fourth. Sites that already have, or can readily obtain, energy generation capacity (sometimes called "powered land") are commanding premium prices. Land near gas transmission pipelines, which previously attracted little attention, has acquired new strategic importance. There also seems to be a notable geographical shift in some investment patterns: developers are increasingly looking beyond the grid-constrained South East of England towards Northern England, Wales and Scotland, where grid capacity, renewable energy resources and land costs combine more favourably. But importantly, developers are also shifting their focus to where the high users of energy are or might be located, looking to create off-grid solutions to power industrial, commercial or residential demand. In the United States, we are seeing a "build and they will come" model, such is the extent to which demand outstrips immediately available power.

Conclusion

Far from being a passing trend or a temporary fix, behind-the-meter power is becoming a permanent feature of the United Kingdom's energy landscape, as it is decentralised, flexible and responsive to users' needs. The national grid will remain essential, but it will increasingly be supplemented by private infrastructure. For landowners, developers and investors, the message is clear: Energy is no longer simply a utility cost to be absorbed; it is a potential source of significant value. Sites that can generate, store or facilitate the delivery of power represent one of the most compelling opportunities in UK real estate today. The rapid growth of AI and data-intensive industries means that demand cannot wait a decade for the grid to catch up. The market is already moving, and real estate sits at its heart.

Three Key Takeaways

Grid delays and high electricity costs are driving UK businesses towards "behind-the-meter" solutions: private power generation that bypasses the public grid and can deliver savings of 20–50%. Energy capacity is now a key factor in real estate value. "Powered land", meaning sites with existing or readily available energy generation capacity, can command premium prices, with particular interest in areas outside the grid-constrained South East. Behind-the-meter power is not a temporary fix but a permanent shift in the UK energy landscape. For landowners, developers and investors, energy infrastructure is becoming a source of significant value, not just a cost.

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