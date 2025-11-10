Better Lives And Older People's Housing

- within Real Estate and Construction topic(s)
- in United Kingdom
- with readers working within the Property industries
- within Immigration topic(s)
For several decades, policy-makers have differentiated between a population's lifespan (or life expectancy) and its healthspan (meaning the number of years of healthy, active, disease-free life). Across the Western world, increases in lifespan have generally not been matched by increases in healthspan. Having access to the right housing, in the right location and at the right price is part of the formula for healthy ageing.
Older People's Housing Taskforce, Final Report, 26 November 2024
This week the ILC has launched The UK Better Lives Index. Based on the premise that living longer, healthier, and more secure lives starts from birth, but that the chances of living well depend on location, earnings, and the amount of support received at different stages of life, the Index attempts to captures these variables. It does so by ranking the 359 local authorities on nine key indicators across the life course:
- Life expectancy at birth
- Child poverty rate
- Pollution
- Economic activity rate (16+)
- Gross household disposable income
- Housing costs
- Economic activity rate (50-64)
- Life expectancy at 65
- Avoidable mortality
The index provides a fascinating insight into the life chances of a child born into any of the UK's districts, and housing costs are just one of the factors. Whilst the index highlights the current inequality across the UK, it also speaks to opportunity if we can grow as a society in a more inclusive way. Of particular interest to those developing and operating homes for later living, is the economically underutilised 50-64-year old group and the role that this type of housing could play in attracting and keeping those in later life who are economically active. The ILC hopes the index will be used to inform policy and practice across the country, on retirement housing and other issues, and is keen to hear from people who would like to join the conversation at benfranklin@ilcuk.org.uk.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.