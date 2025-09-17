Going For Green In Real Estate Sectors – Episode 1 - Logistics: The Impact Of MEES On Rent Review, Lease Renewals And Dilapidation Claims (Podcast)

self

Following our hugely popular ESG podcast series last year, our new series 'Going for Green in Real Estate Sectors' explores how ESG is impacting different real estate sectors including logistics, living and data centres.

Listen above or here to our first episode in which Sebastian Taylor (a partner in the HSF Kramer real estate team), Matthew Weal (a Senior Associate in the HSF Kramer real estate dispute resolution team) and Julia Petrenko (a barrister of Falcon Chambers) discuss the impact of MEES (Minimum Energy Efficiency Standard) on rent review, lease renewals and dilapidation claims in the context of logistics.

