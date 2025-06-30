ARTICLE
30 June 2025

S5:E9 – Twin Property Developers Tom And Jack Atha: Building Atha Properties From The Ground Up (Video)

SO
Square One

Contributor

Square One logo

We will protect and help your business as if it were our own. We do this by providing a clear way forward and by giving you an opinion rather than just a list of legal options. People, environment, and community are important to us and by protecting and helping our clients’ businesses to grow we can in turn effect change in the communities in which we live and work.

Explore Firm Details
In this episode of ‘Fear Less, Do More', host Gill Hunter talks with Tom and Jack, twin brothers and founders of Atha Properties.
United Kingdom Real Estate and Construction
Gill Hunter

Video summary

In this episode of 'Fear Less, Do More', host Gill Hunter talks with Tom and Jack, twin brothers and founders of Atha Properties. Neither of them imagined a future in property development, but after a brief and unfulfilling experience at university, they found themselves drawn to the student housing market – and plunged headfirst into learning the ropes of renovation, business, and building a business.

Tom and Jack share their journey from living in a caravan to managing a growing portfolio of student properties in Teesside. They open up about the learning curves, the unpredictable nature of working with family, and how resilience and humour have kept them grounded through it all. Their story is an inspiring look at taking risks, embracing mistakes, and finding opportunity in unexpected places.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Gill Hunter
Gill Hunter
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More