S5:E9 – Twin Property Developers Tom And Jack Atha: Building Atha Properties From The Ground Up (Video)

Video summary

In this episode of 'Fear Less, Do More', host Gill Hunter talks with Tom and Jack, twin brothers and founders of Atha Properties. Neither of them imagined a future in property development, but after a brief and unfulfilling experience at university, they found themselves drawn to the student housing market – and plunged headfirst into learning the ropes of renovation, business, and building a business.

Tom and Jack share their journey from living in a caravan to managing a growing portfolio of student properties in Teesside. They open up about the learning curves, the unpredictable nature of working with family, and how resilience and humour have kept them grounded through it all. Their story is an inspiring look at taking risks, embracing mistakes, and finding opportunity in unexpected places.

