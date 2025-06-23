What The Future Homes Standard Means For Housebuilders

The read

The UK Government unveiled the first details of its long-awaited Future Homes Standard in June 2025.

Two of the major talking points have been the requirement for all new-build homes to be fitted with solar panels and new 'common-sense' planning changes relating to EV charging points and heat pumps.

The proposals have been warmly welcomed by climate activists and the renewable energy sector, but what do the proposals mean for the nation's housebuilders? And what will the legal implications be?

Bal Manak, Construction and Commercial Property Lawyer at Square One Law, breaks down everything you need to know...

What is the Future Homes Standard?

The Future Homes Standard is a move by the UK Government to support its push to reduce carbon emissions and reduce the amount homeowners spend on their energy bills, which are both positive.

By making homes more energy efficient and cutting red-tape, the aim is to make it easier for homeowners to reduce their carbon footprint, slash costs and improve the nation's energy security.

What do we know so far?

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero have only released a few details about the standard thus far. This includes:

All new homes must have solar panels installed by default

Low carbon heating must be installed as standard, such as heat pumps and heat networks

New 'common-sense' planning changes will make it easier to install EV charging points, heat pumps and solar panels in new and existing homes

Amended building regulations will explicitly promote solar for the first time, subject to practical limits, with flexibility in place for new homes surrounded by trees or with lots of shade overhead.

Has any of it already been passed into legislation?

Yes, changes to permitted development rights, which came into force on Thursday 29 May in England, have already seen new legislation on heat pumps come into force, including:

Removing the 1 metre boundary rule, enabling air source heat pumps to be installed within 1 metre of the property boundary

Increasing the size limit of the heat pump for houses from 0.6m3 to 1.5m3

Doubling the number of heat pumps permitted per detached house, from 1 to 2

Allowing for air source heat pumps that can be used for cooling as well as heating – facilitating the role out of air-to-air models – and providing consumers more choice.

When will the Future Homes Standard come into force?

The Government is now working with industry to set the technical detail ahead of publishing the final Future Homes Standard this Autumn.

Once the final details have been confirmed, there will be a 12-month transitional period, meaning it is likely that the legislation will be introduced by December 2026.

What challenges could the Future Homes Standard present?

There are several potential challenges which the new legislation could throw up.

Developers will need to be confident that they can rely on their supply chain to effectively and efficiently install solar panels or alternative heating methods. Certified installers should be employed to undertake the installation.

This may involve a slight period of delay and disruption while developers engage with the solar panel installation or heating companies and add the installation into their development programmes.

It is achievable, as there are a lot of companies out there who have capitalised on the rise of PV, but it's unlikely to be a smooth and fast transition.

The higher upfront costs associated with installing PV, heat pumps and meeting more stringent insulation standards could also pose a challenge to smaller housebuilders who may struggle with delays and higher upfront costs. This is likely to have an impact on homebuyers as the cost of buying a new home is likely to increase. But these costs should be offset by lower future energy bills.

Finally, there could also be a huge skills gap emerge as the demand for skilled workers able to install PV and heat pumps ramps up. Investment and training will be crucial to created a skilled workforce.

What are the legal considerations?

The Future Homes Standard is brought into force via several amendments to the current Building Regulations 2010, focusing on Part L (Conservation of Fuel and Power). Under the Building Act 1984, local authorities will have the power to prosecute a person for carrying out works in contravention to the Building Regulations. Penalties include fines and/or prison for up to two years.

Local Authorities are unlikely to issue a completion certificate if the new homes do not comply with such standards which may affect the ability to sell the house once constructed.

Homeowners undertaking works to existing properties will also need to be mindful that any improvements comply with the new Future Homes Standard.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.